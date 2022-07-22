Gas Prices Drop as Fuel Demand Declines Following July 4 Holiday

Gasoline delivered last week was below level in 2020 during height of pandemic declines.

According to AAA, prices at the pump continued to decline as demand declined following the July 4 holiday. The national average price on July 21 was $4.440 per gallon, down from $4.467 the day before, $4.605 the previous week and from $4.968 a month ago. Gas prices, however, were above the $3.162 average price on July 21, 2021.

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that gasoline consumption for the week ending July 15 was up 5.7% versus the previous week, but