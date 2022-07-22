CBP Officers in Minneapolis Intercept Counterfeit GM Tire Pressure Monitoring Sensors

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) officers in Minneapolis recently stopped two shipments that contained 300 counterfeit General Motors (GM) Brand Tire-Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

On May 30, CBP officers inspected a shipment arriving from Hong Kong to determine the admissibility of the shipment and its contents. Based on intelligence gathering and experience, officers suspected the sensors were counterfeit. Because of CBP’s partnership with industry experts, officers reached out to GM’s Global Brand Protection Investigator-Global Security to determine if these items were indeed counterfeit.