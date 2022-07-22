Auto Care Association Testifies at USITC Hearing on Economic Impact of Section 301 Tariffs

Asks for input on impacts of tariffs on members in survey.
Auto Care Association President and CEO Bill Hanvey testified yesterday before the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) during a three-day long virtual hearing on the economic impacts of the Section 301 tariffs on U.S. industries. The USITC instituted the factfinding investigation in May and will submit a report to Congress in March 2023.
Hanvey testified that Auto Care Association members have been experiencing many challenges as a result of the Section 301 tariffs since they were first imposed in 2018.
“The economic impact on aftermarket business operations has been
