Allstate Reports Auto Physical Damage Loss Cost Increases Widespread Across U.S.

Implements Allstate brand auto insurance rate increases of approximately 8.3% since fourth quarter of 2021.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) estimated catastrophe losses for the month of June totaled $356 million or $281 million, after-tax. June catastrophe losses included 10 events, primarily wind and hail in the Midwest, estimated at $315 million, plus unfavorable reserve reestimates for prior period events. Catastrophe losses for the second quarter totaled $1.11 billion, pre-tax.

Inflationary trends continue to adversely impact current and prior report year claim severity and loss reserve estimates. As a result, unfavorable non-catastrophe prior year reserve reestimates totaled $408 million in