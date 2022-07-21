Private Passenger Auto Insurance Market by State in 2021

The latest report on the U.S. private passenger auto insurance market from the NAIC details the top 10 insurers in each state as well as the size of each market overall.

Data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) provides a detailed view on the size and scope of the private passenger auto insurance market in U.S. states, including premiums written and earned, the loss ratio and the market share of the top 10 insurance companies of individual states.

California was the largest private passenger auto insurance market in 2021 with over $31.7 billion in premiums written in 2021.