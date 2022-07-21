CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / IAA Expands Presence in Indiana

IAA Expands Presence in Indiana

By Leave a Comment

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) announced the completion of the IAA Indianapolis South (IN) branch expansion and the start of construction on the new IAA Fort Wayne (IN) branch. These two investments will more than double IAA’s capacity in the state. The new Fort Wayne location will be IAA’s fourth branch in Indiana.

IAA logo“The added capacity of these two branches will significantly increase IAA’s presence in central and southern Indiana, helping to ensure that we continue to meet increasing demand across the state,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations at IAA. “Our growth in the Midwest, along with our excellent customer

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey