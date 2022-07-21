IAA Expands Presence in Indiana

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) announced the completion of the IAA Indianapolis South (IN) branch expansion and the start of construction on the new IAA Fort Wayne (IN) branch. These two investments will more than double IAA’s capacity in the state. The new Fort Wayne location will be IAA’s fourth branch in Indiana.

“The added capacity of these two branches will significantly increase IAA’s presence in central and southern Indiana, helping to ensure that we continue to meet increasing demand across the state,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations at IAA. “Our growth in the Midwest, along with our excellent customer