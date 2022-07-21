Enterprise Holdings Announces Collision Repair Training Program Adds New School in Texas

Collin College Technical Campus is the fifth school to offer Collision Technology Program based on two-year Collision Engineering curriculum.

Enterprise Holdings, through the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, today announced a new partnership with Collin College Technical Campus in Allen, Texas, to support the growth and expansion of its Collision Engineering Program.

Now active in five schools across the U.S., the program is designed in collaboration with the automotive industry and encourages schools and industry to work together to facilitate lifelong learning for the future leaders of the