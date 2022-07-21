AkzoNobel Reports Revenue Up 14% in Second Quarter

Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZA; AKZOY) reported revenue for the second quarter was up 14% to €2.853 billion ($2.909 billion) and 10% higher in constant currencies. The company reported its pricing up 16% companywide, offsetting the increase of raw material and other variable costs. Volumes were 9% lower.

Operating income at €205 million ($209.05 million) was down from €384 million in the second quarter of last year. Operating income includes €44 million negative impact from Identified items such as special charges and benefits, this compares to €49 million net positive impact from Identified items last year.

“Our Q2 results were clearly