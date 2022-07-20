Safelite Group Acquires Michigan Glass Installer

Safelite Group announced the acquisition of Henderson Glass in Michigan. The transaction closed on Friday, July 15.

“Founded in 1915, Henderson Glass has a long-standing history of outstanding customer service and a commitment to high-quality work,” said Renee Cacchillo, President and CEO of Safelite Group. “We’re proud to welcome their associates to our business.”

“This is a fantastic opportunity to utilize the skills and talents of their team while honoring the company’s impressive legacy,” Cacchillo said. “Together, we will deliver the personal care and memorable customer service we’re known for through our Safelite AutoGlass brand in every community.”