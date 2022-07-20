NHTSA Launches Anti-Speeding Campaign

Addressing risky driver behavior such as speeding is one of five pillars in the National Roadway Safety Strategy.

As part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s comprehensive safety strategy to prevent traffic deaths, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced it is launching a public education campaign across the country to address one of America’s most dangerous driving behaviors. Today, the agency kicks off the Speeding Wrecks Lives campaign aimed at changing general attitudes toward speeding and reminding drivers of the deadly consequences.

The campaign, which will run July 20-August 14, is supported by an $8 million national media buy