NFIB Survey Finds Large Majority of Small Business Owners Report Inflation Pressures Worsening

The NFIB Research Center released a new survey yesterday assessing the impact inflation is having on small businesses. Overall, over half (56%) of small employers reported that inflation is having a substantial impact on their business while about a third (35%) reported a moderate impact. Three quarters (75%) of owners reported that inflation pressure is getting worse, a quarter (25%) reported about the same, and 1% reported it easing up.

“Inflation has set in on Main Street and owners across the country continue to make business decisions in response,” said Holly Wade, Executive Director of NFIB’s Research Center. “As owners