NICB Reports Chevrolet and Ford Full Size Pick-Ups Most Stolen Vehicles For Second Year in a Row

U.S. full size pick-ups accounted for 14% of vehicles reported stolen in 2021.

For the second year in a row, Chevrolet and Ford full size pick-ups took the top two spots in the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s (NICB) annual Hot Wheels vehicle theft report, and the GMC full size pick-up made the top 10 list. Of the nearly 1 million total vehicles reported stolen in 2021, 14% of passenger vehicles were Chevrolet, Ford, and GMC full size pick-up models.

“Used car values are at historical highs,” said David Glawe, President and CEO of NICB. “We have seen a nearly 35%