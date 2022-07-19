I-CAR Announces Initiative to Address Collision Repair Technician Shortage

Partnership with Collision Repair Education Foundation and others seeks to expand the number of qualified entry-level technicians.

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced a comprehensive initiative aimed at improving the industry-critical technician shortage situation. Program components are planned for roll-out as early as this year, with additional elements launching throughout 2023 and 2024. This multi-faceted initiative covers the entry-level technician success journey with several key and integrated solution elements designed to increase the number of qualified entry-level technicians entering – and remaining – in the collision repair inter-industry: