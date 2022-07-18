MSO Symposium October 31 in Las Vegas

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that the 11th annual MSO Symposium will take place in Las Vegas, Nev. on Monday, October 31 during SEMA/AAPEX week.

Over the past few months, ASA has been meeting with advisory board members to plan for the MSO Symposium.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. (PDT) with coffee, networking, and a sponsor showcase. Following is a unique program that provides executive-level information on the current trends and state of affairs in the economy and the collision repair industry. Other topics included in this year’s event are solutions to technician shortages, environmental, social and