Mohan Mahadevan Named Chief Science Officer to Lead AI Research at Tractable

Tractable announced the hire of a new Chief Science Officer, Mohan Mahadevan, to lead the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) development and research.

Mahadevan, former Head of Computer Vision and Machine Learning (Robotics Applications) at Amazon, will lead the company’s development and application of AI to challenges in the automotive and property sectors, where its solutions enable customers to visually assess images of a car or a home, classify their condition or amount of damage, and provide a detailed repair estimate, very quickly and consistently, at scale.

In addition, Mahadevan – whose most recent role was as Senior Vice President of