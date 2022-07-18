Empire Auto Parts Opens Distribution Center in Tennessee

Empire Auto Parts, LLC, the distributor of aftermarket collision repair parts for automotive repair shops, announced the opening of its 6th full scale distribution center in the Nashville region. The 127,000 square foot facility in Antioch, Tenn. will bring Empire’s total location count to 30 facilities serving 17 contiguous states from Maine to Alabama.

Collision repair shops throughout the Nashville region will receive the same extensive inventory levels, efficient ordering processes, high quality parts, same day delivery service, and friendly local support enjoyed by Empire’s long-time customers up and down the eastern seaboard.

“We are excited to be entering the