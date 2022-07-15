National Auto Body Council Opens Nominations for Board of Directors

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that nominations are open for its Board of Directions election. The NABC Board is comprised of collision repair industry companies and individuals representing the industry’s thought leaders. These volunteer board members donate their time and expertise to lead the NABC and serve our industry membership.

The election of the NABC Board of Directors is governed by the NABC Bylaws. The available NABC Board of Director positions include seven board seats.

NABC Board of Directors nominations are due September 2, 2022, 60 days prior to the NABC Annual Meeting and Board Elections on November