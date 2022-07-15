CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / IIHS Urges Fast Adoption of Speed Limiter Requirement for Large Trucks

IIHS Urges Fast Adoption of Speed Limiter Requirement for Large Trucks

By Leave a Comment

The federal government should expedite plans to require speed limiters on large trucks and extend the requirement to medium-duty trucks, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) urged in a recent regulatory comment.

IIHS logoThe Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) requested comments on a proposal to require devices that limit the top speed on commercial vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating over 26,000 pounds. A specific top speed would be determined later in the rulemaking process.

Excessive speed was a factor in nearly a third of all U.S. crash deaths in 2020. But limiting speed is especially important

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey