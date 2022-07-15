IIHS Urges Fast Adoption of Speed Limiter Requirement for Large Trucks

The federal government should expedite plans to require speed limiters on large trucks and extend the requirement to medium-duty trucks, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) urged in a recent regulatory comment.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) requested comments on a proposal to require devices that limit the top speed on commercial vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating over 26,000 pounds. A specific top speed would be determined later in the rulemaking process.

Excessive speed was a factor in nearly a third of all U.S. crash deaths in 2020. But limiting speed is especially important