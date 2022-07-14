CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ProColor Collision Add New Repair Center to Network in Calgary

ProColor Collision Add New Repair Center to Network in Calgary

By Leave a Comment

ProColor Collision announced it expanded its presence in Alberta, Canada with the opening of a new location in Calgary.

Owners Mark John (left) and Brett McCullough share a common passion for all things automotive, growing up around the collision business and closely watching their fathers work in the industry.

ProColor Collision Calgary Central, formerly known as Olympia Autoworx, is located at 925 46 Avenue SE and is the brand’s 10th Alberta location.

Owners Mark John and Brett McCullough have been in the collision industry for more than a decade and decided to launch their own operation three years ago. The

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey