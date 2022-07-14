Interview: Chris Wallace, Ford Motor Company

U.S. Collision Manager for Ford details the vehicle manufacturer’s new Certified Glass Network.

In May, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) announced the launch of the Ford Certified Glass Network (FCGN). The network includes training and certification requirements for qualified, enrolled glass installers offering Original Equipment (OE) glass replacement on Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

To better understand the new network and its requirements, CollisionWeek spoke with Chris Wallace, U.S. Collision Manager for Ford’s Customer Service Division. In our video interview embedded below, Wallace details why the vehicle manufacturer decided to launch the network, its requirements, and how the owners of Ford manufactured