HD Repair Forum Advisory Board Meets to Plan Fall Conference

Advisory board members representing heavy- and medium-duty collision repair shops from across North America met with HD Repair Forum’s event organizers to discuss the current state of the industry and identify topics and speakers for a Fall conference. Topics such as repairing electric vehicles, technicians and staffing shortages, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) will be some of the many highlights of the only event solely dedicated to the collision repair industry.

The event will take place on Monday, September 26th and Tuesday, September 27th and co-located with the American Trucking Associations (ATA) Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) 2022 Fall