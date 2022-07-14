Fenix Parts Acquires Auto Recycler in Central New York State

Fenix Parts announced it has completed its acquisition of the assets of A&P Auto Parts and U-Pull U-Save Auto Parts in central New York State. This is the largest acquisition completed by Fenix Parts since the company was acquired by affiliates of Stellex Capital Management LLC in April 2018.

A&P is a full-service automotive recycler servicing the Syracuse and Rochester markets with locations in Cicero and Palmyra. U-Pull U-Save is a self-service automotive recycler servicing the Syracuse market with a location in East Syracuse.

Bill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts, said, “We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of