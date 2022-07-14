CollisionWeek

Crash Champions and Service King to Merge

Collision repair shop operators combined organization will have more than 550 locations in 35 states.

Crash Champions announced today that it has entered into an agreement to receive a growth investment from Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. and will simultaneously execute a strategic transaction with Service King Collision to merge the two large collision repair center operators.

Crash Champions’ management team and operating partners, alongside Clearlake, will lead the combined Company going forward. Following closing and integration, the company will operate over 550 total locations across 35 states and the District of Columbia under the Crash Champions name and banner. Terms

