CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Collision Repair Professionals Honored at Southeast Collision Conference Awards Ceremony

Collision Repair Professionals Honored at Southeast Collision Conference Awards Ceremony

By Leave a Comment

An awards ceremony was held on the opening night of the 2022 Southeast Collision Conference at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg, S.C. last month.

Hosted by the Carolinas Collision Association (CCA), Gulf States Collision Association (GSCA) and Tennessee Collision Repairers Association (TCRA), the three associations recognized collision repair professionals – both shops and individuals – for their efforts to “do the right thing.”

“The greatest act of love and community that you can show is selflessness, and I think everybody here understands the importance of that,” CCA President Kyle Bradshaw stated as the awards ceremony commenced. “Seven years ago,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey