Collision Repair Professionals Honored at Southeast Collision Conference Awards Ceremony

An awards ceremony was held on the opening night of the 2022 Southeast Collision Conference at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg, S.C. last month.

Hosted by the Carolinas Collision Association (CCA), Gulf States Collision Association (GSCA) and Tennessee Collision Repairers Association (TCRA), the three associations recognized collision repair professionals – both shops and individuals – for their efforts to “do the right thing.”

“The greatest act of love and community that you can show is selflessness, and I think everybody here understands the importance of that,” CCA President Kyle Bradshaw stated as the awards ceremony commenced. “Seven years ago,