CARSTAR Conference Kicks Off in Nashville

CARSTAR kicked off the festivities for its CARSTAR Conference 2022 with a gathering of its North American franchise partners, vendors, insurance carriers and industry leaders in Nashville yesterday.

The CARSTAR Conference 2022 is running July 13-15 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center. It is the first in-person gathering of the U.S. and Canadian operations since 2019. CARSTAR franchise partners from across North America, corporate team members, vendors and industry leaders are participating in the event.

