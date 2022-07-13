Small Business Optimism Declined in June

Expectations of future conditions hit all-time low. Owners reporting inflation as biggest business problem highest since 1980.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Small Business Optimism Index dropped 3.6 points in June to 89.5, marking the sixth consecutive month below the 48-year average of 98. Small business owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months decreased seven points to a net negative 61%, the lowest level recorded in the 48-year survey. Expectations for better conditions have worsened every month this year.

Inflation continues to be a top problem for small businesses with 34% of owners reporting it