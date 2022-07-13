AAA Research Says Quarter of Americans Would Likely Buy EV as Next Vehicle

Unsurprisingly, AAA finds that gas prices are leading Americans to go electric.
AAA’s latest consumer survey reveals that one-quarter of Americans say they would be likely to buy an electric vehicle (powered exclusively by electricity, i.e., not a hybrid) for their next auto purchase, with Millennials leading the way (30%). Of those who want to buy electric, the common factor is a strong desire to save on fuel costs, with 77% citing this as a top reason for interest. AAA believes with rising gas prices, Americans’ conversion to electric vehicles will continue to increase. However, consumer hesitation surrounding range and
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.