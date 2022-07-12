Identifix Direct-Hit Includes New Enhanced Wiring Diagrams

Features will save technicians time and make fixes easier.

Solera has launched new, intuitive color wiring features to its Identifix Direct-Hit Auto Repair Software. The update brings an easier and more convenient experience to the technician-built vehicle repair database with more than 3 million confirmed fixes.

Direct-Hit subscribers can now view multiple wiring diagrams side-by-side and all at once, creating the ability to trace wires across multiple diagrams and identify all interacting wires throughout the related circuits simply by hovering or clicking a component.

Technicians can print multiple diagrams at once, streamlining the process and reducing the time it takes to make the right fix.

Other enhanced features in Identifix Direct-Hit include:

Updated navigation, highlighting search keywords in wiring diagrams for greater convenience

Intuitive zoomable, drag and move display features for enhanced interaction

User-friendly, one-click access to open diagrams in full-screen view on a new browser tab

“Identifix’s new enhanced features in the color wiring diagrams will be a great time saver for any technician trying to trace a wiring circuit,” said Bob Mordorski, Identifix ASE Certified Master Technician. “The ability to highlight an entire circuit and see where it goes, what components are on it, and if it potentially changes to a different color wire(s) will be an immense help for technicians doing electrical work.”

The new updates complement the full Identifix Direct-Hit experience, which includes access to OEM repair information, accurate parts and labor estimations, and a hotline connecting technicians to ASE-Certified Master Tech experts that provide live technical assistance on more complicated fixes.