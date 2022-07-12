Group 1 Automotive Acquires Three Dealerships and Collision Repair Center in Louisiana

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) with 204 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., announced the expansion of its U.S. operations with the acquisition of three dealerships and a collision center in Shreveport, Louisiana. The dealerships were acquired from Holmes European Motors, L.L.C., and include Mercedes-Benz, Sprinter, Land Rover, Jaguar and Volvo franchises. This acquisition adds to the Company’s existing Shreveport portfolio of two franchises which represent the Ford and Lincoln brands. The dealerships are expected to generate $110 million in annual revenues, bringing year-to-date total acquired revenues for Group 1 to $660 million.

