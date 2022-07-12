Certified Collision Group Closes Second Quarter Eclipsing 750 Collision Repair Centers Nationwide

The Certified Collision Group (CCG) announced today that at the conclusion of the second quarter the company has eclipsed 750 locations nationwide.

“CCG’s business model continues to perform even in the most challenging of times,” said Marty Evan’s CCG’s Chief Executive Officer, “and as we constantly work to support the industry’s best, OE Certified, independent operators, we do so while enhancing our market position through strategic growth.”

In reaching this milestone at the midway point of 2022, CCG reports a 112% growth rate since the beginning of 2020, with independent collision repair facility operators in 39 states.

“Our affiliate growth