Auto Techcelerators Secures Patent for Vehicle Test Drive System

Auto Techcelerators, LLC, announced it has been awarded patent # 11,373,465 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its Test Drive CoPilot mobile app and web portal. The patented Test Drive CoPilot platform helps the automotive, collision, dealership, glass, insurance and truck industries properly perform, document and validate everything from ADAS safety system verification, post-repair quality, alignment and calibration accuracy, vehicle pickup and delivery, pre-delivery inspections (PDI’s), dynamic calibrations, seat belt function tests and more!

Auto Techcelerators logo“The Test Drive CoPilot platform (www.testdrivecopilot.com) is changing the way ADAS safety system validation is performed, managed and documented as part of

