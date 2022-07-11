CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Meyer Distributing Announces New Location in Albany, New York

Meyer Distributing Announces New Location in Albany, New York

By Leave a Comment

Meyer Distributing, Inc, the automotive specialty products marketing and distribution company, announced the addition of its Albany, N.Y. location. The cross-dock will have a direct, next-day feed from Meyer’s East Hanover, N.J. distribution hub which houses one of the largest inventories of automotive accessories, exhaust, and RV parts in the region.

“We have seen unprecedented interest in our crash and collision offerings,” says Jim Sherman, Sales Manager of the Division for Meyer. “We continue to invest heavily in inventory and infrastructure to give customers an alternative in the market.”

“We have spent the last couple years focused on building out

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey