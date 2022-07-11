Classic Collision Acquires Repair Center in Littleton, Colorado

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of a Maaco Franchise in Littleton, Colo. The new facility is Classic’s second in the state.

“I look forward to Classic Collision growing on the foundations we’ve created here, while continuing to serve our customers with the same quality repairs” said Brian Greeley, former owner of the facility.

“We are thrilled to expand our Colorado team and to be able to offer more locations to the customers in the Denver Metro area,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.