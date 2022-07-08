Manheim Used-Vehicle Data Shows Signs of Market Normalcy After Unprecedented 2020 and 2021

Prices declined month-on-month, but remain nearly 10% higher than a year ago on an adjusted basis.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis decreased 1.3% in June from May. This brought the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index to 219.9, up 9.7% from a year ago. The non-adjusted price change in June decreased 1.8% compared to May. The drop in June left the unadjusted average price up 10.7% year over year, significantly below the increase recorded in March when year-over-year growth stood at 23.3%

Generally, lower used vehicle prices increase pressure on the number of total losses