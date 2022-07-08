Manheim Used-Vehicle Data Shows Signs of Market Normalcy After Unprecedented 2020 and 2021

Prices declined month-on-month, but remain nearly 10% higher than a year ago on an adjusted basis.
Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis decreased 1.3% in June from May. This brought the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index to 219.9, up 9.7% from a year ago. The non-adjusted price change in June decreased 1.8% compared to May. The drop in June left the unadjusted average price up 10.7% year over year, significantly below the increase recorded in March when year-over-year growth stood at 23.3%
Generally, lower used vehicle prices increase pressure on the number of total losses
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.