Lift Auto Group Acquires 5 Collision Repair Centers in British Columbia

Lift now operates 29 locations.

Lift Auto Group continues its expansion in the Canadian collision repair industry following its most recent acquisition of Abougoush Collision, with five collision repair shops located throughout the British Columbia (BC) Interior. Previously owned by Methal Abougoush, Abougoush Collision was a very successful and long-standing licensee that conducted business as Boyd’s Autobody and Glass.

With a 20-year history in the Okanagan, Abougoush Collision has created very strong ties in the local community and is supported by a loyal customer base. Abougoush Collision’s customers have come to rely upon the exceptional service they receive from the

