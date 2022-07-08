August 3 Webinar Details PPG AdjustRite Commercial Estimating System for RVs

PPG (NYSE: PPG) announced that it will conduct a live webinar on August 3 at 12pm to highlight the exclusive benefits of its PPG AdjustRite commercial estimating system for recreational vehicle (RV) repairs. The session will be presented by HD Repair Forum, which is an information source for those involved in collision repair of heavy- and medium-duty vehicles, including tractors, trailers, buses and RVs.

More information and registration for the AdjustRite webinar is available online.

The PPG AdjustRite system features an extensive database of RV repair information that includes Class A motor homes, Class C motor homes, fifth wheel trailers and travel trailers. The system provides a unique ability to quickly generate detailed and accurate RV collision repair estimates that can be shared electronically.

“Given the complexity and huge number of RV chassis variables on the market, the PPG AdjustRite system is an attractive asset for repair facilities and claims operations,” said Doug Orr, PPG AdjustRite manager, Automotive Refinish. “Anyone looking to streamline the RV repair estimating process will definitely want to attend this event.”

Orr will conduct the one-hour presentation, which will include how to load an RV database, prepare a detailed estimate, use linear and dimensional body and paint calculators, and apply logic (overhaul, overlap, included operations, additional operations and add-on parts). Orr will close out the event with a Q&A session.