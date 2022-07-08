ASE Hosts 50th Anniversary Celebration

Past Chairmen in attendance at Board of Governors event.
The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) hosted its Board of Governors meeting in Herndon, Virginia. The event had extra special meaning as many past ASE chairmen were in attendance as special guests to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ASE.
The following ASE chairmen, dating back to 1988, joined the current ASE Board of Governors and invited guests for the festivities:
- 2021 – Mark Polke
- 2020 – Bobby Bassett
- 2019 – Tom Trisdale
- 2018 – Ted Hayes
- 2017 – Jeff Walker
- 2015 – Greg Gaulin
- 2014 – Glenn Dahl
- 2013 – Rob Barto
- 2012 – Mike Phillips
- 2008-2009 – Joe Torchiana
- 2005 – Bill Bergen
- 2004 – Bill Willis
- 2002-2003 – Dennis Terrill
- 1998 – Bruce Gerhardt
- 1997 – Al Duebber
- 1991 – Mike Coley
- 1988 – Rick Dube
“It was a great honor to have so many past chairmen celebrate such a major milestone. Each one has made an indelible mark on ASE and we thank them for their continued guidance and support,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “In addition to the festivities, we had a very productive and informative meeting and we greatly appreciate the members of the ASE Board of Governors for devoting their time and expertise to ensure the continued success of ASE for the next 50 years.”
During the Board of Governors meeting, the attendees discussed pertinent topics and future plans, including the new ADAS and hybrid/electric vehicle safety ASE tests, the ASE Education Foundation’s Adopt-A-School program, ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC) activities, as well as recently conducted research findings and communications activities conducted to build awareness, inform stakeholders and further the ASE mission. The meeting ended with a special reception and dinner commemorating the historic 50 years of ASE.
