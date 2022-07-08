ASE Hosts 50th Anniversary Celebration

Past Chairmen in attendance at Board of Governors event.

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) hosted its Board of Governors meeting in Herndon, Virginia. The event had extra special meaning as many past ASE chairmen were in attendance as special guests to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ASE.

The following ASE chairmen, dating back to 1988, joined the current ASE Board of Governors and invited guests for the festivities:

2021 – Mark Polke

2020 – Bobby Bassett

2019 – Tom Trisdale

2018 – Ted Hayes

2017 – Jeff Walker

2015 – Greg Gaulin

2014 – Glenn Dahl

2013 – Rob Barto

2012 – Mike Phillips

2008-2009 – Joe Torchiana

2005 – Bill Bergen

2004 – Bill Willis

2002-2003 – Dennis Terrill

1998 – Bruce Gerhardt

1997 – Al Duebber

1991 – Mike Coley

1988 – Rick Dube

“It was a great honor to have so many past chairmen celebrate such a major milestone. Each one has made an indelible mark on ASE and we thank them for their continued guidance and support,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “In addition to the festivities, we had a very productive and informative meeting and we greatly appreciate the members of the ASE Board of Governors for devoting their time and expertise to ensure the continued success of ASE for the next 50 years.”

During the Board of Governors meeting, the attendees discussed pertinent topics and future plans, including the new ADAS and hybrid/electric vehicle safety ASE tests, the ASE Education Foundation’s Adopt-A-School program, ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC) activities, as well as recently conducted research findings and communications activities conducted to build awareness, inform stakeholders and further the ASE mission. The meeting ended with a special reception and dinner commemorating the historic 50 years of ASE.