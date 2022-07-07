CollisionWeek

US Light Vehicle Sales Fell by 13% in June Compared to 2021

Sales have declined by 1.5 million units in the first half of 2022 from last year.

As OEMs continue to struggle to build enough vehicles to meet demand, US Light Vehicle sales fell by 13% YoY in June, according to LMC Automotive, the automotive forecasting and market intelligence firm and GlobalData company. June volumes added 1.13 million units to the YTD total, while the annualized rate of 13.0 million units was slightly better than May’s 12.7 million. The 13% drop in volume was an improvement from May’s 29%, but it is important to keep in mind that sales started cooling

