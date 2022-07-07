Husband and Wife Sentenced to Federal Prison for Fraudulent Tax Filings of Maryland Collision Repair Facility

Defendants required to pay over $2 million in restitution.

On July 5 U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Ercin Kalender, age 61, of Alexandria, Virginia and Lizette Kalender, age 44, of Alexandria, Virginia to one year and one day in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy related to tax fraud within their corporate filings and business taxes. Judge Xinis also ordered the Kalenders to pay restitution of $2,219,602.

The couple pleaded guilty on February 3.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Special Agent in