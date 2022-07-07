Elephant Insurance Extends Relationship with CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions today announced Elephant Insurance will extend its use of CCC technology to include its AI-powered, digital claims solutions. Specifically, Elephant will leverage CCC’s technology to help digitize and further transform total loss resolution, advancing the insurer’s ability to deliver straight-through processing across the claims experience.

“Today’s drivers expect a seamless digital process when it comes to everything, including insurance and claims processing,” said Rhys Pearce, Head of Claims at Elephant Insurance. “Policyholders value efficiency and transparency, and that’s exactly what we’ll deliver with help from CCC. With CCC’s suite of tools, we will be able to engage