Driven Brands Acquires Florida Auto Glass Chain

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) announced the acquisition of Florida-based K&K Glass. Driven Brands’ fifth U.S. automotive glass acquisition will be reported in its Paint, Collision, and Glass segment.

“We were proud to kickstart our entry into the U.S. automotive glass market with the acquisition of Auto Glass Now,” said Michael Macaluso, EVP and paint, collision, and glass group president, Driven Brands. “Since then, we’ve added All Star Glass, A1 Auto Glass and Perfection Auto Glass, in addition to building new locations in North Carolina and Texas. We remain highly acquisitive in this segment as we look to support the