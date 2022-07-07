CollisionWeek

Auto Care Alliance Encourages Members and Industry to Support Federal Right to Repair Act

The Automotive Care Alliance has agreed to support the ‘Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act’ H.R. 6570. According to the supporters, the legislation will ensure the preservation of consumer choice, a fair marketplace and the continued safe operation of the nation’s 288 million registered passenger and commercial motor vehicles, 70% of which are maintained by independent repair facilities.

“ACA looks forward to working together with all the partners and be involved in a grass roots effort to gain support for HR 6570 The Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair Act. The opportunity to work

