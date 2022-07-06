Service King Opens Collision Repair Center in Chicago

Service King Collision announced the opening of a new collision repair center at 2738 West Fulton St. in Chicago, Ill. Located just east of Garfield Park, the 22,000-square-foot collision repair center is Service King’s 35th facility in Illinois.

“We’re proud to introduce our industry-leading auto repair services to Chicago and its surrounding communities,” said Service King President Jeff McFadden. “We’re also excited to be able to provide employment opportunities to those devoted to helping Service King deliver best-in-class services to the area. Service King Chicago will be the new go-to place for top-of-the-line customer service and an overall efficient,