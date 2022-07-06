Repairify Acquires Automotive Training Group

ATG provides live and virtual training in all 50 states and globally.

Repairify, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, announced today the acquisition of Automotive Training Group (ATG) a technical training company. With live and virtual classes offered in all 50 states and internationally, ATG is dedicated to automotive professionals by offering highly technical training backed by quality instructional materials and experienced educators. The Company represents the fifteenth add-on acquisition for Repairify and Kinderhook’s 171st automotive-related transaction. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004, ATG has found success in the market by presenting its