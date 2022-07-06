Parts Authority Acquires National Autobody Parts Warehouse

Parts Authority announced they have acquired National Autobody Parts Warehouse, Inc., headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. The transaction was finalized on July 01, 2022.

National Autobody Parts Warehouse, Inc. opened its doors over 28 years ago. Today, they are one of the largest suppliers of collision repair parts in Texas, servicing all of Texas, most of Oklahoma, and Louisiana with same day delivery.

“It’s so rewarding after 28 years to be acquired by an outstanding company like Parts Authority,” Mike Dolabi, president of National Autobody, said. “This partnership is a major benefit for our customers to access a larger supply