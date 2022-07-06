Australia Right to Repair Law Takes Effect

Associations laud a new era for the automotive service and repair industry.

Independent repair facilities across Australia are starting a new chapter July 1 thanks to a new law that promotes a fair and level playing field in the automotive service and repair industry, and ensures consumers have a choice of repairer.

As of July 1, the Motor Vehicle Information Scheme (MVIS) that was passed in March is operational in Australia. The law, the first of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, compels vehicle manufacturers to provide all service and repair information to independent repairers at a fair market price.