Verisk Launches First Notice of Loss Service

Property/casualty insurers using Verisk’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) ClaimSearch solution can now append certain missing information with insurer-contributed first notice of loss (FNOL) data to help process claims faster and more efficiently. As part of the existing ClaimSearch service, the new FNOL initiative will leverage Verisk claims data to augment carriers’ own FNOL contributed information.

Verisk logoThe latest efficiency enhancement to this service will include telematics data from strategic partners, including Driver Technologies, an AI-based mobility tech company whose award-winning Driver App enables drivers to receive real-time, video-based safety alerts, roadside assistance and gas discounts, all while serving as an internal and external dashcam

