USAA Receives Highest Overall Score for 23rd Year in a Row from J.D. Power for Auto Insurance Satisfaction

USAA achieved the highest overall score in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. With an overall score of 881, USAA scored above 45 other property and casualty insurance companies included in the study. This is the 23rd year in a row that USAA has achieved the highest score for auto insurance satisfaction.

USAA is not eligible to be officially ranked due to USAA’s membership requirements.

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who