AkzoNobel Named Exclusive Provider of Automotive Paints and Coatings to Lincoln Tech

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, has entered into an agreement with AkzoNobel Coatings, Inc. Lincoln Tech’s Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology programs across the country will utilize paints and refinish coatings solely from AkzoNobel, as the two organizations strengthen their partnership following the opening of the Kindig Academy at Lincoln Tech in Denver, Colo. AkzoNobel also partners with Dave Kindig of Kindig-It Design to produce the custom Modern Classikk paint line.

Kindig’s Modern Classikk line is derived from AkzoNobel’s Sikkens refinish brand, the brand that will be used at the Kindig Academy. Lincoln Tech campuses offering collision repair career training will have the opportunity to receive products from either Sikkens or Lesonal, another premium AkzoNobel brand.

“AkzoNobel’s Sikkens and Lesonal product lines are known as two of the finest brands in the paint and refinish market,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “For our students to have access to hands-on experience using these products will be an incredible benefit to them as they train for careers in today’s collision repair industry. We are excited and grateful to be able to take our relationship with AkzoNobel to this exciting next level.”

“We are thrilled to enter this extended partnership with Lincoln Tech,” says John Griffin, Regional Commercial Director – AkzoNobel Automotive & Specialty Coatings, Americas, and President – AkzoNobel, Inc. “Training and supporting new technicians is of critical importance in the collision repair industry, and Lincoln Tech is one of the best at doing just that.”

As part of Lincoln Tech’s collision repair and refinishing career training, students gain hands-on experience repainting panels and other auto body components and also applying airbrush artwork to unique project cars that allow them to showcase their creative flair. Training combines the technical aspects of assessing collision damage, using computerized equipment to realign frames, and using body hammers and paint-less dent repair techniques to repair panels with the artistic side of customizing paint work to produce eye-catching restorations.

Lincoln Tech offers collision repair career training at its campuses in Denver, Colo.; East Windsor, Conn.; Grand Prairie, Texas; Indianapolis, Ind.; Melrose Park, Ill.; and Nashville, Tenn.

By partnering with AkzoNobel, Lincoln is enhancing the value and visibility of its diplomas and degrees, positioning graduates for better opportunities with potential employers.