AAA Predicts 47.9 Million People Will Travel This July 4th

Car travel during holiday expected to set a new record despite the historically high gas prices. Gasoline demand has been trending downward compared to 2019.

Summer travel is already in full swing and Independence Day will be no exception as AAA predicts 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend from June 30 – July 4. Overall, including all modes of travel, this is an increase of 3.7% over 2021, bringing travel volumes just shy of those seen in 2019.

The biggest surprise – car travel – will set a new record despite